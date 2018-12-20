IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Shadagee Road.
IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:46 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Spencer Court.
Thursday at 8:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
8:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:49 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.
12:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clover Mill Road.
2 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Croswell Road.
6:13 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
On Thursday at 9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Lake Avenue.
9:27 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.
IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 7:24 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Moes Cove Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.
10:58 p.m., a second noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Dore Lane.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Forest Avenue.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 11:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Park Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waye Street.
5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.
6:49 p.m., mischief was reported on Alder Street.
Thursday at 8:36 a.m., an assault was reported on Timberview Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:20 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Morrison Avenue.
11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
1:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
6:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Eames Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 48, of Industry, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and a probation hold.
Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., Britnie Elizabeth Coldwell, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:40 p.m., Ernest A. Tripp, 51, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., Samantha Ryan Nickerson, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and operating while her license was suspended or revoked.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., Jason Mackenrodt, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:25 p.m., Katrina Rimes, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
