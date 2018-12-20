IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Shadagee Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:46 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Spencer Court.

Thursday at 8:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

8:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:49 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Perham Street.

12:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clover Mill Road.

2 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Croswell Road.

6:13 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

On Thursday at 9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Lake Avenue.

9:27 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 7:24 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Moes Cove Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.

10:58 p.m., a second noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Dore Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Forest Avenue.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 11:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Park Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waye Street.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.

6:49 p.m., mischief was reported on Alder Street.

Thursday at 8:36 a.m., an assault was reported on Timberview Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:20 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Morrison Avenue.

11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

6:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Eames Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 48, of Industry, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and a probation hold.

Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., Britnie Elizabeth Coldwell, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:40 p.m., Ernest A. Tripp, 51, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., Samantha Ryan Nickerson, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and operating while her license was suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., Jason Mackenrodt, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:25 p.m., Katrina Rimes, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

