Head coach Joe Harasymiak is leaving the University of Maine to become an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota, UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph said Thursday.

The news comes just five days after the Black Bears’ lost in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision semifinals at Eastern Washington University. The semifinal appearance was the first for UMaine’s football program.

Harasymiak, 32, compiled a 20-15 record in his three seasons as the Maine head coach. Maine finished with a surprising 10-4 record this fall after being picked to finish eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association. Maine won the CAA title and also won a home playoff game for the first time before advancing to the semifinals.

His salary at Maine was $153,000 a year, low among Division I football coaches. But Ralph said money was not the reason the coach is moving on.

“There are so few spots available in the Power 5 programs, for him to make the jump to a Power 5 program is a big deal,” Ralph said. “It did not come down to money; it came down to the opportunity to be at a Power 5 program. He’s a talented young coach with a bright future. And while we’re sad to lose him, we’re happy for him.

“Joe has been very open with me the entire process. I knew this was a strong possibility.”

Minnesota plays in the Big Ten, one of the Power 5 conferences. Those schools play in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and feature larger programs with bigger budgets, rosters and coaching staffs.

Ralph said UMaine would move as soon as possible to find his replacement. He noted that he had calls for the position within minutes of Harasymiak’s notice that he was leaving . Ralph also stressed that he wanted to keep the entire football staff together if possible.

“I think one of the things you have to remember is that the head coach is only one piece of the puzzle why a team succeeds,” Ralph said. “We have an exceptional young staff and a lot of talent and as much as possible we want to keep that group.”

Harasymiak came to Maine as a defensive assistant coach in 2011, eventually becoming the defensive coordinator in 2014. He was hired to replace head coach Jack Cosgrove in November 2015.

Harasymiak will be joining a Minnesota program that is 6-6 this season and will play Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Golden Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was formerly the defensive coordinator at Maine, from 2008-11 under Cosgrove.

This story will be updated.

