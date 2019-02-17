AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Feb. 7-13, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Trevor T. Allen, 19, of Old Orchard Beach, theft by receiving stolen property Aug. 25, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Carlos W. Beason, 22, of Waterville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 30, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Samantha Beatham, 24, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 16, 2018, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 16, 2018, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Evan R. Beaule, 31, of Monmouth, possessing fish in violation Dec. 30, 2018, in Winthrop, $200 fine.

Benjamin E. Bolduc, 40, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 26, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Molly A. Brewer, 32, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nicholas S. Cameron, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 17, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joshua S. Chasan, 73, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Chelsea Coombs, 22, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 25, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Stephanie C. Coutu, 25, of Waterville, violating condition of release Feb. 10, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 10, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Matthew J. Curtis, 28, of Mount Vernon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 6, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Cory A. Daniels, 31, of Sidney, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 29, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Tina M. Davidson, 49, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Sheila A. Day, 60, of China, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Oct. 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Heather L. Donnell, 36, of Albion, stealing drugs July 27, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chase Michael Duguay, 20, of Waterville, domestic violence assault and assault Oct. 13, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed; violating condition of release Jan. 15, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 9, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Joseph Devian Earle, 21, of Waterville, hindering apprehension or prosecution Feb. 14, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sarah Ann Garceau, 28, of West Gardiner, failure to register vehicle Jan. 7, 2019, in Hallowell, $100 fine.

James C. Gertmenian, 71, of Cumberland Foreside, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Steven Goulas, 45, of Madison, shooting firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way Nov. 26, 2018, in Litchfield, $200 fine.

Antonio Gordon, 35, of Waterville, criminal trespass Oct. 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jasmine A. Gregory, 26, of Winslow, passing a stopped school bus June 26, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jodi C. Hayashida, 44, of Auburn, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Patrick M. Higgins, 41, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 4, 2019, in Winthrop, seven-month jail sentence.

Carie J. Johnsen, 55, of Augusta, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michael L. Johnson, 42, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 13, 2018, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Kate P. Josephs, 61, of Damariscotta, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kevin T. Kelliher Jr., 33, of Auburn, failure to register vehicle Jan. 18, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Robert King, 53, of Whitefield, criminal trespass Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Vladislava Kubriana, 28, of Waterville, domestic violence assault and assault Nov. 21, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyler J. Lessard, 20, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 2, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Timothy Lowe, 29, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Dec. 29, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Marcella Makinen, 53, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Peter W. McCollett, 57, of Readfield, operating under the influence June 24, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Michael McIntyre, 29, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 8, 2019, in Waterville, 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, two year probation.

Kristina Minister, 84, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Alexandra Morris, 23, of Windsor, domestic violence assault July 11, 2017, in Albion, dismissed.

Katelyn Marie Nagy, 31, of Augusta, violating condition of release Dec. 12, 2018, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Keith A. Newton, 48, of Skowhegan, criminal trespass April 8, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Adam E. Noll, 30, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 8, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel J. Ouellette, 26, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 29, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Jane E. Pentheny, 60, of Poland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kristan N. Preo, 34, of Windsor, failure to register vehicle Nov. 4, 2018, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Christina M. Prevett, 48, of Nashua, New Hampshire, theft by deception Dec. 14, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chad J. Quirion, 40, of Winslow, protective order from harassment violation Jan. 22, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Zackary E. Ringelstein, 32, of Yarmouth, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Timothy J. Roxxx, 56, of Waterville, operating under the influence Sept. 28, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Daniel Rush, 32, of Randolph, operating vehicle without license Nov. 30, 2018, in Farmingdale, $150 fine.

Jordon M. Savage, 23, of Kalispell, Montana, operating under the influence April 15, 2017, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua R. Schleier, 29, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christina M. Sillari, 55, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Maurice K. Soucy, 35, of Randolph, domestic violence assault April 23, 2017, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Martha C. Soule, 68, of Readfield, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jessica M. Stewart, 39, of Bass Harbor, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kenneth A. Tukey, 54, of Belgrade, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Oct. 12, 2018, in Oakland, 48-hour jail sentence; terrorizing, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Benjamin T. Watts II, 42, of Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 19, 2018, in Waterville, $100 fine; stealing drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Dale J. Wyman, 35, of Canaan, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Dec. 20, 2018, in Gardiner, $150 fine.

Heather L. Zimmerman, 33, of Portland, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

