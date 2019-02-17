The poisonous seeds planted by Joseph McCarthy have sprouted into noxious plants of today’s politics. American fears of socialism are rooted in the idea of the conditioned reflex pioneered by Ivan Pavlov. In spite of many examples of socialism’s successes, we are fed flawed examples like Venezuela. Repetitive conditioning of the American public has produced an instinctive reflex echoed in habitual loathing of socialism.

Facts no longer matter. Instead we worship a predatory free-for-all masquerading as capitalism.

Harold Nilsson

Litchfield

