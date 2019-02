IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:57 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:16 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Oakland Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ward Hill Road.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.

11:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:01 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

6:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Webb Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Business Parkway.

8:29 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 9:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thomas Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.

9:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

9:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Sunday at 2:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maple Ridge Road.

12:55 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Monument Street.

3:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Palmer Road.

9:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:02 p.m., Karlane Klarette Lovell, 54, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:09 p.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 27, of Hartland, was arrested on three charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

8:25 p.m., Devin Michael Butler, 23, of Waldoboro, was arrested on three warrants.

10:14 p.m., Dean Lazore, 18, of Greenville, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph over the speed limit.

Sunday at 1:14 a.m., Quincy J. McLaughlin, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., Paul R. Parent, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., David W. Duguay, 36, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

