Kennebec Journal basketball writers Travis Barrett and Drew Bonifant discuss the Class A North boys quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the rest of a very busy Saturday in Classes B and D. They also take a peek ahead to Monday’s Class C South boys quarterfinal matchups. Listen to the full audio below.
