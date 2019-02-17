Rep. Paula Sutton, R-Warren, has described the experiences her parents with illegal immigration while living on the border in Texas. That brought back memories.

As a former classmate of Sutton’s mother, I would listen to similar stories from her outlining the troubles they had with illegal trespassing on their property in southern Texas. Her frustration was longstanding that the lawbreaker invaders got more sympathy than she did as an American tax-paying citizen. It was sad to see she did not feel safe on her own property and ended up moving twice, each time further from the border.

We must enforce our current immigration laws and stop the flow of drugs, gangs and people promoting sex trafficking into our country.

Rodney Rolfe

Skowhegan

