Bruce and Rachel Carrier of Winslow wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea of Brookline, Massachusetts to James McCarthy also of Brookline Massachusetts, son of Carl and Susan Adams of Westminster, Massachusetts.

The bride to be graduated from Kents Hill School in Kents Hill, Maine in 2009. She went on to earn her BA in Psychology from Suffolk University and completed her Masters of Social Work degree from Boston University. She currently works as a teacher for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder for the Brookline Public Schools in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The groom graduated from Leominster High School in 2007 and earned his Corporate Finance & Accounting Degree from the University of Massachusetts. He currently works for Deloitte doing mergers and acquisitions consulting in Boston.

The wedding will take place at the Fairmont Copley Plaza on November 23, 2019

