AUGUSTA — Junior center Halle Pelletier scored 11 points and Morgan Noyes added 10 as the No. 3 Greenville girls basketball team defeated No. 6 Pine Tree Academy 37-16 in a Class D South quarterfinal game Monday morning at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Lakers (13-6) will next play the winner of Temple-Vinalhaven in the semifinals.

The Breakers finished 9-10.

