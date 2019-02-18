HAMDEN, Conn. — Jada Choate, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.
