Charlotte MacMillan scored 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 23 as second-seeded Brunswick earned a 56-30 win over No. 7 Mt. Ararat in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

MacMillan, a senior guard, made four 3-pointers in the second quarter as Brunswick (18-1) stretched a 15-11 lead after one quarter to 35-15 at halftime.

Alexis Guptil added 12 points and Rosalie White scored 10 for the Dragons, who advanced to face No. 3 Marshwood in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Theresa Breed led Mt. Ararat (8-11) with nine points.

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.