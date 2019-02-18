IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Cony Circle.

12:43 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Mount Vernon Road.

5:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Road.

8:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

Monday at 12:08 a.m., a loose dog was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:44 p.m., at least one person was reported missing on Middle Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Darren F. Carlton Jr., 26, of Windsor, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Union Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:37 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a reported assault on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

