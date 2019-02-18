IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Cony Circle.
12:43 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Mount Vernon Road.
5:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Road.
8:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.
Monday at 12:08 a.m., a loose dog was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:44 p.m., at least one person was reported missing on Middle Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Darren F. Carlton Jr., 26, of Windsor, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Union Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:37 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a reported assault on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.
