IN ATHENS, Sunday at 8:58 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on North Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

10:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

1:33 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 3:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ames Road.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

Monday at 12:02 a.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

3:52 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

4:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Six Rod Road.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Monday at 5:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

8:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Perham Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 2:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ira Mountain Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beach Road.

10:22 p.m., assault was reported on Russell Road.

Monday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 7:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:40 a.m., a motor vehicle complaint led to an arrest on Waterville Road.

9:03 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

10:42 a.m., theft was reported on Milburn Street.

10:46 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Milburn Street.

3:08 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

5:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

10:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Island Avenue.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on West Front Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 8:46 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Square Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 4:41 a.m., trees or lines down were reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:17 a.m., harassment was reported on West Street.

9:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

3:19 p.m., a warrant check led to an arrest on College Avenue.

3:32 p.m., a fire call was reported on College Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

9:28 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Poolers Park Way.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Monday at 12:46 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Pico Terrace.

3:23 a.m., a report of a traffic hazard led to an arrest on I-95.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:46 p.m., an arrest was made after police were called to assist another agency on Benton Avenue.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:12 a.m., Cheriese Andrea Shanti, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8:12 p.m., Timothy Richard Darnell, 41, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9:40 p.m., Donna Sue Carlton, 64, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

11:40 p.m., Kaeley Rae Stewart, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Sunday at 2:18 a.m., Eli James Davis, 23, of Poinciana, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:24 a.m., Daniel Everett Waitt, 35, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

11:32 p.m., Lee E. Wallingford, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 1:56 a.m., Joshua R. Provencher, 26, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:24 p.m., Shaun Stanton, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

Monday at 3:50 a.m., Lindsay Richard, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: