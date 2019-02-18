BELGRADE — One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash Monday afternoon on Location Road in the midst of snowy weather.

The crash, reported around 12:15 p.m. as a head-on collision, took place in the vicinity of Wings Mills Road and involved a pick-up truck and a car, said Deputy Jeremy Day of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office and Belgrade Fire Department responded Monday to a report of a head-on collision on Location Road in Belgrade. Morning Sentinel photo by Rachel Ohm

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Names of the drivers were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was likely due at least in part to poor road conditions, Day said.

It took place in the midst of a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, and although less than one inch of snow was forecast, many roads in the Waterville area were snow-covered Monday morning and early afternoon.

“Based on the road conditions, that probably had an effect,” Day said. “With the poor road conditions, (drivers) need to exercise caution.”

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: