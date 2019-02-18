About three dozen people bundled up and came to downtown Portland on Presidents Day to protest President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border. The Portland protesters joined Mainers in cities across the state who stood against the president and his efforts to build a physical barrier along portions of America’s southern border with Mexico.

“We are here in the snow, we are here in the rain because there are folks right now walking in the blazing sun trying to get into our country, and we want to welcome them here,” Maine Rep. Michael A. Sylvester, D-Portland, told the protesters, who rallied at noon at John Menario Plaza in downtown Portland.

They carried signs, listened to speakers and engaged passers-by in conversations about immigration and the role of immigrants in Maine today and throughout history.

Naomi Mayer of Portland is a member of the group March Forth, which maintains an active network of contacts to plan protests and stage rallies on short notice. Mayer said she has no idea how many times she has protested in the past two years, because it’s too many to count. “I am not exaggerating when I say I could not possibly tell you how many times we have protested. That’s how often,” she said.

She was accompanied by her friend Marcia Howell, who carried a sign that said, among other things, “Choose Love.”

Other rallies were planned at the Town Green in Brunswick, Dufresne Park in Lewiston, the federal buildings in Augusta and Bangor, and in Bar Harbor.

