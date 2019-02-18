WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — Highest honors: Josiah Bartlett, Hannah Mathieu, William Paradis, Juliette Quodbach and Noah Shepherd.
High honors: Alli MacDonald, HannaLee McSpadden, Grace Rossignol, Anakaye Walker and Sveva Rossi.
Honors: Shiselie Adoux, Olivia Baker,Federica Ficili, Isaac Foshay, Ilija Ivkovic, Amber Labbe, Alessandro Milano, Shyla Richards, Gian Marco Rossi, Faith Rossignol and Nathaniel Wiles.
Juniors — Highest honors: Titus Foshay, Travis Smith, Koki Ura, Benedikt Wache and Lotta Wegner.
High honors: Liam Bartlett, Gavin Gardiner and Katrina Larsen.
Honor: Richardsky Adoux, Rafaela Azevedo, Sofia Carpinteri, Saryna Clowdis, Julianna Hubbard, Suzanne Lours, Nathan Riportella, Ana Sanchez, Franziska Schuenemann and Paulo Vilela de Castro.
Sophomores — Highest honors: Isaac Smith and Mary Jo Wadsworth.
High honors: Gavin MacDonald and Chloe Riportella.
Honors: Francisco Almarza, Nicholas Blaisdell, Marina Guiraudeli, Elena Hassele, Evan Lafountain, Elena Martin, Ryan Paradis, Emily Shankar and Yuma Takeda.
Freshmen — Highest honors: Joshua Dow and Faith Sweetser.
High honors: Noah Brooks, Gunnar Hendsbee, Hannah Hubbard, Bradley True and Nicholas Zimba.
Honors: Gabriel Burgett, Logan Holinger, Isaac Main and Aiden Sherwood.
Grade 8 — Highest honors: Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
High honors: Myra Evans.
Honors: Robert Bowman, William Dumond, Shivon Larsen, Kateyn Rose and Joshua Wiles.
Grade 7 — Highest honors: Evangeline Hutchins.
High honors: Isabella Baker, Ariana Giguere, Janavi Howell, Brianna Hubbard and Caleb Sherwood.
Honors: Emilee Camarena, Quinn Crommett, Piper Holinger, Nicole Nalley, R.J. Nelson, Leara Sheehan and Titus Willey.
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: Waynflete boys basketball the mystery
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Quick start sends Hall-Dale past Monmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Indoor track: Bayak’s milestone high jump highlights record-filled meet
-
Local & State
Litchfield voters to consider food sovereignty proposal
-
Local & State
Dozens protest Trump’s emergency declaration in Augusta