WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Josiah Bartlett, Hannah Mathieu,  William Paradis, Juliette Quodbach and Noah Shepherd.

High honors: Alli MacDonald, HannaLee McSpadden, Grace Rossignol, Anakaye Walker and Sveva Rossi.

Honors: Shiselie Adoux, Olivia Baker,Federica Ficili, Isaac Foshay, Ilija Ivkovic, Amber Labbe, Alessandro Milano, Shyla Richards, Gian Marco Rossi, Faith Rossignol and Nathaniel Wiles.

Juniors — Highest honors: Titus Foshay, Travis Smith, Koki Ura, Benedikt Wache and Lotta Wegner.

High honors: Liam Bartlett, Gavin Gardiner and Katrina Larsen.

Honor: Richardsky Adoux, Rafaela Azevedo, Sofia Carpinteri, Saryna Clowdis, Julianna Hubbard, Suzanne Lours, Nathan Riportella, Ana Sanchez, Franziska Schuenemann and Paulo Vilela de Castro.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Isaac Smith and Mary Jo Wadsworth.

High honors: Gavin MacDonald and Chloe Riportella.

Honors: Francisco Almarza, Nicholas Blaisdell, Marina Guiraudeli, Elena Hassele, Evan Lafountain, Elena Martin, Ryan Paradis, Emily Shankar and Yuma Takeda.

Freshmen — Highest honors: Joshua Dow and Faith Sweetser.

High honors: Noah Brooks, Gunnar Hendsbee, Hannah Hubbard, Bradley True and Nicholas Zimba.

Honors: Gabriel Burgett, Logan Holinger, Isaac Main and Aiden Sherwood.

Grade 8 — Highest honors: Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.

High honors: Myra Evans.

Honors: Robert Bowman, William Dumond, Shivon Larsen, Kateyn Rose and Joshua Wiles.

Grade 7 — Highest honors: Evangeline Hutchins.

High honors: Isabella Baker, Ariana Giguere, Janavi Howell, Brianna Hubbard and Caleb Sherwood.

Honors: Emilee Camarena, Quinn Crommett, Piper Holinger, Nicole Nalley, R.J. Nelson, Leara Sheehan and Titus Willey.

