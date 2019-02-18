ATLANTA, Ga. — Mallory Parker, of Wilton, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Parker was among approximately 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during the institute’s 256th commencement exercises on Dec. 14 and 15 at the McCamish Pavilion.

