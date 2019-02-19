WATERVILLE — An 86-year-old woman pushing a grocery cart was struck by a car in front of Hannaford at Elm Plaza Tuesday and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Waterville police Sgt. David Caron said the injured woman had just shopped in the store and was pushing the cart, which had food in it, back to her vehicle when she was struck just before 12:52 p.m., when police got the call.

An older woman was struck by a car in Elm Plaza off upper Main Street in Waterville on Tuesday. The driver of the car that struck the woman said she was blinded by the sun. Morning Sentinel photo by Amy Calder

“The vehicle was taking a left hand turn in front of Hannaford and was partially blinded by the sun and did not see the pedestrian who was crossing in front of her,” Caron said after the incident.

He said the injured woman, believed to be 86, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

He would not give the names of either the woman driving the car or the injured woman, as the case is being investigated, he said.

Officer Steve Brame is investigating the incident and talking to witnesses, according to Caron.

At the scene, bystanders watched as emergency workers tended to the injured woman on the ground between the store and parking lot. A Chevrolet Cobalt sedan was stopped in front of the injured woman. A woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car and police spoke to her.

Waterville firefighters and Delta Ambulance workers helped the injured woman onto a stretcher, which they placed in the ambulance. Caron was not sure what hospital she was taken to.

No charges had been filed, according to Caron.

Elm Plaza is off upper Main Street.

