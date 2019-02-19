IN BINGHAM, Monday at 8:05 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Bingham Road.

8:58 p.m., accident reconstruction took place on Bingham Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 10:58 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Webber Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 7:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Troy Road.

IN EUSTIS, Monday at 6:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Porter Nadeau Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported at Police Plaza.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

8:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Perham Street.

10:19 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

11:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Cowen Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 7:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:39 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Jewell Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 2:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ira Mountain Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 10:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 4:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Smithfield Road.

4:23 p.m., a fire call was reported on Sportsman Trail.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on F Street.

2:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Cardinal Street.

9:14 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Sibley Pond Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 8:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

3:56 p.m., vandalism was reported on Jewett Street.

4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:38 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:15 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

9:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilkes Street.

11:26 a.m., harassing or obscene phone calls were reported on Water Street.

12:53 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

1:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canabas Avenue.

2:56 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:36 p.m., a mental health call led to an arrest on Moor Street.

7:29 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Moor Street.

8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:39 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9 a.m., Nicholas A. Osgood, 35, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior and operating a vehicle without a license.

2:27 p.m., Charles Anthony Craig, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

8:12 p.m., Matthew James Niemi, 30, of West Paris, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4 p.m., Kerry Grenier, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

