Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett and Travis Lazarczy discuss the Class C South boys quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the rest of a busy Monday in Class D. They also take a peek ahead to Tuesday’s Class C South girls quarterfinal matchups and the Class A North girls semifinals. Listen to the full audio below.
