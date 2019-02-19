Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett and Travis Lazarczy discuss the Class C South boys quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the rest of a busy Monday in Class D. They also take a peek ahead to Tuesday’s Class C South girls quarterfinal matchups and the Class A North girls semifinals. Listen to the full audio below.

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.