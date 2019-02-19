Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett and Travis Lazarczy discuss the Class A North girls quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the Class C South girls quarterfinals. They also take a look ahead to Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchups from both Augusta and Bangor.
Listen to the full audio below.
