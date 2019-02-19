Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the person found dead after a fire tore through an apartment on Ocean Avenue in Portland.

“At this point basically we’re in holding pattern,” said Portland Fire Capt. David Nichols. “The fire is still under investigation and there has been no positive identity of the deceased at this point.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the identification, Nichols said.

The cause of the blaze is also under investigation by the fire department, the Portland police department and the office of the state fire Marshal.

The fire was small and contained in a single apartment at the Burnham Hill Apartments, a three-story apartment complex at 609 Ocean Ave., according to Capt. David Nichols of the Portland Fire Department.

Firefighters were first called to the scene at 4:10 p.m. and discovered the person inside.

About 25 to 30 tenants were temporarily displaced, but nearly all were allowed to return Monday night. Two units remained uninhabitable because of water damage.

