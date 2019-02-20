NEW YORK — The not-so-secret baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex has apparently occurred, with Gayle King and Amal Clooney among an intimate group of friends gathered at a swanky hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The smiling Meghan Markle has been surrounded by fans and photographers since news of her whirlwind trip to the city surfaced Monday. She has been spotted at several locations, including The Mark Hotel, the Met Breuer museum and Ralph Lauren’s The Polo Bar, with decor that celebrates one of Prince Harry’s favorite sports.

The 37-year-old duchess is due in late April. Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was among old friends in town to fete the upcoming birth. Also out and about with Meghan: Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.

