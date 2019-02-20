Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett and Drew Bonifant discuss the Class A North boys semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the Class B North girls semis. They also take a look ahead to Thursday’s regional semifinal matchups from Augusta.

Listen to the full audio below.

 

