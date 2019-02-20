Three Greely High seniors – Andrew Storey, Zach Brown and Anna DeWolfe – were announced Wednesday as semifinalists for the 2019 Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards.

The annual honors go to the top seniors in Maine high school basketball.

The other boys announed as semifinalists were: Matt Fleming, Bangor; Wol Maiwen, Edward Little; Nick Fiorillo, Scarborough; Ben Onek, Deering; John Martin, Gray-New Gloucester; Cooper Wirkala, Oceanside; Cam Wood, Winthrop; and Ashlyn Abbott, Hall-Dale.

Beside DeWolfe, the other girls announced as semifinals were: Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham; Faith Blethen, Boothbay; Bri Jordan, Gray-New Gloucester; Katie Whitmore, South Portland; Grace Martin, Biddeford; McKenzy Ouellette, Massabesic; Annie Cook, Skowhegan; Bailey Donovan, Hampden; and Delaney Haines, Deering.

Share

< Previous

Next >