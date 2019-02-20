A Unity man was arrested Wednesday after police allege they seized from his apartment a tablet containing dozens of sexually explicit images of children under the age of 12.

Scott Tedesco, 57, is charged with one count of possession of sexually explicit materials, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said in a news release.

Members of the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security searched Tedesco’s apartment on Albion Road Wednesday morning.

An extensive search of the contents of the tablet will now take place by analysts at the computer crime unit, McCausland said in the release.

Tedesco was arrested at his work in Pittsfield and taken to the Waldo County Jail, where he was being held on $500 bail.

If he posts bail, Tedesco is not allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 16 and is prohibited from having access to the internet.

