Miscarriages and abortions are both very traumatic events. It’s not my intent to equate these experiences with one another except in one way — in both instances, the bodies of babies are too often subjected to a disheartening lack of respect for the life that ended too soon because of the withholding of vital information.

Abortion is a difficult choice for most women, one which they often regret. When a woman chooses a medication-abortion (a two-drug chemical abortion technique given to women who are up to 70 days gestational age), she should be informed that an “abortion reversal pill” is available. Typically she would not be told about a 24-hour, nurse-staffed hotline she can call (1-877-558-0333) or that she may visit them at www.abortionpillreversal.com if she changes her mind after taking the first pill.

Those who choose a surgical abortion should be told about a new study which contends that the nervous system of embryos and fetuses may be greatly more developed than was previously believed. There is increasing evidence that the unborn fetus has the capacity, even in the first trimester, to feel pain far sooner than previously believed.

When a baby is lost through miscarriage, especially those up through the 19th week of gestation, hospitals continue to treat these infants as medical waste and/or fetal specimens and dispose of them by incineration with other medical waste, then dump them into landfills without the mother’s knowledge.

At this very emotional time, the mother should be told there are other options available through a local nonprofit foundation. Precious Innocents offers free cremation and burial of her infant’s ashes and a memorial service. Even though this information is available at the hospital, unless the mother knows to ask about it, it’s not offered to her.

Judy Icenogle

Winslow

