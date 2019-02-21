AUGUSTA — The reigning regional champions are back in the final.

The No. 3 Hall-Dale boys basketball team held on down the stretch to close out a 65-58 win over No. 2 Waynflete in a Class C South semifinal Thursday night at the Augusta Civic Center. The Bulldogs (19-1) will meet either No. 1 Winthrop or No. 5 Traip Academy in the regional final Saturday night.

Hall-Dale took the lead for the first time late in the first half and led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter. Askar Hussein made a pair of key 3-pointers to get Waynflete (15-3) to within three points with 2:18 remaining, but the Flyers could get no closer.

Hall-Dale closed the game out by scoring six of the final eight points.

Alec Byron scored 23-points to lead the Bulldogs. Ashtyn Abbott added 17 more for the victors.

Finn Scott finished with 15 points and Hussein had 12 to pace Waynflete.

