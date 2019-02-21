Police arrested a 39-year-old Gray man and his mother Wednesday following a suspected domestic violence assault in Gray.

Early Wednesday morning, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies began investigating a reported domestic violence assault at 122 North Raymond Road in Gray. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police she was beaten and strangled by her live-in boyfriend, Scott Dingwell Jr.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which included scrapes, bruises and knocked-out teeth, police said.

Dingwell had left the house in Gray before police arrived. Deputies went to his mother’s house in Casco in search of Dingwell and later executed a search warrant at the house at 316 Tenney Hill Road. Dingwell was found inside and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Dingwell’s mother, 60-year-old Gail Mariner, was arrested at the same time and charged with hindering apprehension. She was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where bail was set at $2,000 cash.

Dingwell was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B felony. He also had two outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.

Dingwell is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cumberland County Unified Court.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: