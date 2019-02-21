Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett, Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk discuss the Class C South boys and girls semifinals Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. They also take a look ahead to Friday’s Class A North championship games in Augusta.

Listen to the full audio below.

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.