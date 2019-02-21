MECHANIC FALLS — Police said a man missing for nine days was found unharmed Thursday in Lewiston.
Jeremy Wayne Thompson, 46, had last been seen Feb. 12 dropping off his daughter at daycare.
Police said he had not shown up for work and has not responded to attempts to contact him via telephone or social media.
Police said Thompson walked into the Lewiston police station Thursday afternoon after seeing news reports about his missing persons status.
