The University of Maine has suspended four players on the women’s ice hockey team, News Center Maine has reported.

The players “are being withheld from team activities indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct,” according to Margaret Nagle, the university’s senior director of public relations and operations.

The four players are senior forward Cailey Hutchinson, senior defenseman Alyson Matteau, junior defenseman Brittany Kucera and sophomore defenseman Maggie Blair. Hutchinson is from New York state. The other three players are from Canada.

Orono police told News Center Maine that Blair was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants. She no longer appears on the team’s roster on the athletic department’s website.

Share

< Previous

Next >