I don’t understand why a bunch of people can turn on Sen. Susan Collins for doing her job, which is very difficult at best. She deliberated very seriously about the Kavanaugh nomination and made what she believed, as I do, was the fair and just decision.

I seriously believe that no one can do her job better or even as good. Susan Collins has done a great job and and always for the good of the state of Maine. She is a dedicated and hard worker and nobody is every going to equal her. I voted for her and certainly voted for her again.

Hang in there, Susan Collins, you do a great job and Maine should be very proud of you.

Maurice Childs

Winthrop

