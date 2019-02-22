Your Feb. 12 editorial, “Our View: We need big ideas like the Green New Deal,”

contained, I think, an important error.

You remark that the Green New Deal “so far” is “the only proposal on the table.”

It’s not.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill that would be fair to everyone, revenue neutral, job creating, and effective in reducing emissions is definitely “on the table.”

 

JeanAnn Pollard

Winslow

