Your Feb. 12 editorial, “Our View: We need big ideas like the Green New Deal,”

contained, I think, an important error.

You remark that the Green New Deal “so far” is “the only proposal on the table.”

It’s not.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill that would be fair to everyone, revenue neutral, job creating, and effective in reducing emissions is definitely “on the table.”

JeanAnn Pollard

Winslow

