Your Feb. 12 editorial, “Our View: We need big ideas like the Green New Deal,”
contained, I think, an important error.
You remark that the Green New Deal “so far” is “the only proposal on the table.”
It’s not.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill that would be fair to everyone, revenue neutral, job creating, and effective in reducing emissions is definitely “on the table.”
JeanAnn Pollard
Winslow
