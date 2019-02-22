FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital Maternal and Child Health Unit is not allowing children younger than 12 on the unit this flu season, unless they are healthy siblings of an infant in the unit. All other visitors also must be feeling well and should wash their hands before and after entering the unit, according to a news release from the hospital.

“We need to protect our vulnerable patients,” said Rebecca Wood, VP of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to the release. “Because newborns cannot be vaccinated for flu, they should not have any unnecessary exposure to people with respiratory or other contagious illnesses.”

For more information, call 779-2295.

