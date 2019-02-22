The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, and the Parish Council and members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, have announced the arrival of their new parish priest (Proistamenos), the Rev. Jon C. Emanuelson, according to a news release from Peter Mars of the Holy Trinity Parish Council.

Emanuelson will begin his pastoral leadership on March 1 at the Lewiston-Auburn church. Emanuelson will be installed on Sunday, March 3, in the morning service by the Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.

The Rev. Jon C. Emanuelson and his wife Barbara. Photo courtesy of Holy Trinity Parish Council

According to the release, Emanuelson has been a parish priest in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for 29-plus years, the past six years at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, N.C., and prior to that in Ogden, Utah and Charlottesville, Va. He received his master’s degree in 1989 from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and bachelor’s degree in geophysics in 1985 from Virginia Tech.

Emanuelson has served as chaplain to a small Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry. He also has taught earth and space sciences in an alternative high school setting. He is a talented craftsman and owner of Orthodox Creations LLC, offering educational and wood products of high quality as well as creative carpentry solutions.

A native Virginian, Emanuelson is a gifted and dynamic leader and looks forward to being an integral part of the Lewiston-Auburn Community. He feels a strong calling by God to reach the people here and is attracted to Holy Trinity by a passion to grow this Family of God and its outreach.

Emanuelson has been husband to Barbara (Passaris) for 35 years, and father to their three adult daughters — Victoria, Mary and Elizabeth.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church has a long-standing history in Lewiston-Auburn, founded more than a century ago in 1910. It provides all Orthodox religious functions from New Gloucester north to Waterville and along the Mid-Coast from Freeport to Wiscasset. It is a loving, caring, welcoming parish whose mission is to grow in the faith through worship, service, witness and fellowship. The worship of God – the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit – the Holy Trinity, is fundamental to the life and the spirit of the Orthodox Church. The church has a growing convert population and all are invited to worship every Sunday followed by a fellowship coffee hour.

Holy Trinity is located at 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston. The church can be reached by telephone at 783-6795. For more information, visit holytrinitymaine.org. Holy Trinity is also on Facebook and Twitter.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: