FAIRFIELD — Lawrence High School has announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors— High honors: Matthew Brown, Tabitha Clifford, Christian Day, Jackson Dudley, Jackson Fortin, Payton Goodwin, Nicholas Grard, Jacob Grivois, William Gulasky, Steven Henry and Tierra Hubbard.
Also, Mathurada Jaruchalermrat, Kiana Joler, Abigail LaRochelle, Macie Larouche, Kassandra Lewis, Catherine Mattson, Bryn Mayo, Reagan Parlin, Emma Robillard, Bryce Scott and Justin Seamans.
Honors: Kaleb Anderson, Angelina Auby, Nathanael Batson, Janie Brooks, Kyle Brown, Nora Buck, Libby Bureau, Kyle Carpenter, Joseph Chace, Emily Curtis, Dominique Danse, Brandy Double, Dean Douglass, Eran Dowd, Adam Duprey, Hunter Dusoe, Logan Fortin, Iva Genest, Rianne Gibson and Leah Gordon.
Also, Jacob Harris, Zachary Hartt, Gavin Herrin, Alex Higgins, Michaela Huey, Alyssa Hume, Brianna Meader, Kendra Merryman, Louis Moody, Lizzie Murray, Sebastian Neubauer, Alexander Owens and Seth Pellerin.
Also, Ashley Rhoades, Seth Richard, Brenna Saucier, Hunter Stevens, Elizabeth Wallace, Matthew Weymouth, Tess Williams, Kalianah Young, Marian Zawistowski and Drake Zimba.
Juniors— High honors: Colby Brann, Ethan Caldwell, Abigail Fisher, Harley Hamlin, Haley Hersey, Camron Jordan, Morgan Niles, Jacob Patterson, Emma Salisbury, Paul Southwick, Abigail Towne, Lydia Townsend and Cassondra Wood.
Honors: Keagan Alley, Raygen Alley, Colby Anderson, Lindsay Bagley, Hannah Bilodeau, Lauren Buck, Bryson Dostie, Victoria Fye, Paige Hale, Tyler Hall, Dylan Hardenburg, Caitlin Hedman, Silvia Hoover, Miranda Lambert, Kyle Languet, Allison Leary and Alexis Lewis.
Also, John Manzo, Joshua McFarland, Paul Morneau, Gabrielle Pierce, Isaac Plourde, Cheyenne Poulin, Lydia Rogers, Hunter Roy, Michael Roy, Ranea Sapienza, Colby Shorey, Jayden Stephenson, Elsie Suttie, Raheim Thomas, David Thurlow, Haley Trahan, Jacob Turlo, Cody Veilleux and Savannah Weston.
Sophomores— High honors: Kaylee Arno, Anna Blomerth, Alyssa Bourque, Colby Boutin, Kaitlin Corson, Zachary Delile, Megan Griffith, Astilbe Hawes, Cylas Hudon, Lauren Hume, Olivia Luce, Joshua Medeiros, Allison Nickerson, Sarah Poli, Alexys Rolfe, Trinity Thebarge, Jessie Walsh and Josiah Webber.
Honors: Sean Ames, Lauren Barnes, Thomas Bartley, Benjamin Bickford, Ryan Bourque, Randall Chamberlain, Justice Champagne, Emma Copeland, Leigha Crommett, Zachary Denis, Christopher Dow, Kasandra Dumont, Victoria Dunphy, James Eaton, Brittney Ellis, Jorja Furchak, Reese Germon, Kaleb Grass and Connor Grindle.
Also, Tyler Harris, Peyton Hinkel, Kyra Hutchins, Raven Kirschbaum, Emillia Landry, Kristian Larouche, Mason Lunt, Trevor Mitchell, Marisa Moody, Savanah Morin, Benjamin Nadeau, Braden Nadeau, Zachary Paquette, Paige Reynolds, Gracie Ryan Hunt, Meghan Sherrill, Tayanah Thomas, Emma Underwood, Mckenzie West, Aiden Whitney, Evan Whitney and Zoe Williams.
Freshmen — High honors: Kaylea Batchelder, Kay Belanger, Gage Boudreau, Storer Boyden, Michael Brown, Sage Brown, Amelia Charland, Brianna Clark, Jesse Dixon, Shelby Doody, Mikala Ferland, Blair Fortin, Olivia Getchell, Phoebe Giard, Trey Goodwin, Alexis Gordon, Hannah Higgins, Corbin Kissinger, Lillian Lambert, Mariah Laury, Paige Ledger and Cameron Littlefield.
Also, Paige Mansfield, Kaylee Marks, Caitlyn Mayo, Renee McDonald, Mollie McFarland, Benjamin Menchen, Haylei Niles, Brayden Parker, Nathaniel Pierce, Emily Rhoades, Sadie Robillard, Mia Bella Sionni, Ethan Stewart, Ethan Timmins, Abigail Townsend, Sarah Townsend, Andrew Trombley, Matthew Trombley, Taylor Wilkie and Haylee Wing.
Honors: Alexander Abreau, Holly Bolduc, Ryan Bowley, Justise Damron, Denelle Eldridge, Lucas Ferreira, Jadea Fowler, Ruth Giard, Jack Gibson, Nathan Grard, Trinity Green, Emily Hagerty, Kendrick Hamlin, Adalia Harrington, Elizabeth Hatch, Emily Hersey and Fawatem Hobbi.
Also, Cassidy Lounsbury, Mitchell Luce, Sydney Makowski, Joseph Page, Damien Peavey, Lila Pierce, Richard Potter, Conor Pottle, Kaysa Salisbury, Cade Scott, Madison Smith, Ayanna Souimaniphanh, Mary Spaulding, Toby Sullivan, Katelyn Thomas, Natasha Vickers, Noah Webber, Colby White and Jaylin Woods.
-
Community
Check out the free sled hockey event on March 31
-
Community
Palleschi named to dean’s list
-
Community
Vose Library Volunteer Recognition Tea held
-
Community
FMH sets visitor limits during flu season
-
Editorials
Our View: All schools should test water for lead