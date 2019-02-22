LISBON — An early-morning jogger on Route 196 was struck Friday by a box truck as she tried to jump out of the way, according to Lisbon police. The truck left the scene.

Aaron Crenshaw, 25, of Cumberland Avenue in Lewiston was arrested in Topsham and taken to the Lisbon Police Department, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was released on $200 bail and given a court date of April 10 in Lewiston District Court.

The department issued a statement saying the 36-year-old from Lisbon was running at about 6 a.m. when she saw a white Chevrolet box truck veer slightly toward her. She told police she tried to jump out of the way, but was “struck in the right arm and shoulder and knocked to the ground,” according to the report issued by Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan. She was wearing an “illuminated” running vest, the report said.

Lisbon police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene in the area of the Getty Mart at 211 Lisbon St., the report said. When rescue personnel arrived, they learned the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, continuing east toward Topsham. A responding Lisbon firefighter heard the vehicle description over the radio, spotted the vehicle and followed it while contacting police.

The vehicle was stopped by Topsham police and Crenshaw was arrested when Lisbon officers arrived on the scene.

The jogger was not transported by a rescue vehicle, according to the police report, but was treated at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for an injury to her arm and shoulder.

