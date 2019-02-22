ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hailey Palleschi, of Belgrade, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Paleschi, a junior majoring in American sign language and psychology, is the daughter of Aaron Palleschi and Keri Palleschi, and a graduate of Messalonskee High School.

belgrade maine
