The Portland International Jetport’s passenger count jumped nearly 15 percent last year to set an all-time record.

Jetport officials said Friday that 2,134,430 passengers went through the terminal in 2018, surpassing the record 1,862,213 set the year before.

Frontier Airlines began serving Portland in 2018 and American added summer flights to Chicago. Four airlines also added larger aircraft to existing flights.

The airport said American Airlines had the largest share of the market in Portland, with nearly 29 percent of passengers onboard that airline’s flights. Delta Airlines had more than 25 percent of the passengers, followed by United, Southwest, JetBlue, Frontier and Elite.

