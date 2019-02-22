Rochester Institute of Technology has announced the following area students were named to its 2018 fall semester dean’s list.

Ada Phillips, of Oakland, is in the software engineering program.

Kieran McCarthy-O’Flaherty, of Oakland, is in the computer engineering program.

Ryan Roy, of Wilton, is in the ASL-English interpretation program.

Devon Poisson, of Monmouth, is in the electrical engineering program.

Joe Crandall, of Farmington, is in the computer engineering technology program.

Jacob Young, of Farmingdale, is in the software engineering program.

Tory Leo, of Mercer, is in the computer science program.

Ashley Avery, of Athens, is in the hospitality and tourism management program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s lst if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

