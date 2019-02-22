AZUSA, Calif — Anna Schutte, of Sidney, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University.

An English major, Schutte was honored for academic standing of 3.5 or better grade-point average. Schutte is joined by 1,976 other students receiving the same honor.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 45 master’s degrees, 24 certificates, 12 credentials, and 8 doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.

