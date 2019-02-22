WATERVILLE — Acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections Randall Liberty will talk about the field of criminology in today’s world from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Thomas College on 180 West River Road.

Liberty’s talk is part of Thomas College’s open house, free and open to undergraduate and graduate students interested in studying criminal justice at the college.

After Liberty’s keynote, a panel discussion with current students, alumni, and faculty at Thomas College will follow. Representatives from the Admissions, Graduate and Professional Studies, Student Affairs, and Student Financial Services offices will be on hand to answer questions.

To register for the open house, visit thomas.edu/cj.

