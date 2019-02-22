SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Eliza Hodge, of Topsham, a senior, has been named to the 2018 fall semester president’s list at Bryant University.
The president’s list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a grade point average of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.
