BANGOR — Top-seed Mt. Desert Island used a strong defensive effort to beat No. 3Waterville, 44-35, to take the Class B North girls basketball title Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.

MDI, now 19-2, will face Gray-New Gloucester in the Class B state game next Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The loss was the first of the season for Waterville, which finishes 20-1.

The Trojans never trailed, and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Julia Watras led MDI with 17 points and Hannah Chamberlain added 10 points.

Kali Thompson scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for Waterville.

