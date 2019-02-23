SOUTH PORTLAND — Amato’s on Broadway was closed Saturday after a customer’s SUV crashed into the glass entryway of the brick pizza-and-sandwich shop.
The accident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m., when store manager Lyn Marquis was working in the kitchen at the rear of the shop.
“I was prepping for the day when I heard the crash,” Marquis said. “I came out and saw the front end of a vehicle in my coffee area.”
The driver of the SUV, Alice Dicenso, 68, of South Portland, was pulling into a parking space when her foot slipped off the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal, said police Sgt. Adam Howard.
No one was injured and no charges were filed, Howard said.
Marquis noted that it was the second time in about two years that a car has crashed into the shop, located at the busy intersection of Broadway and Evans Street.
The shop was closed for the day Saturday as workers from Great Falls Construction of Gorham installed a temporary wooden doorway. The glass entryway will be replaced as soon as possible.
“We’re lucky no one was injured,” Marquis said.
The shop will be open Sunday as usual from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
