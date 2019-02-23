WALDO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a workshop on hayfield and pasture health starting March 25 in nine locations.

Workshops will continue to be offered around the state until April 15 at the following locations:

• 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the UMaine Extension office, 165 East Main St., Dover-Foxcroft;

• 9 a.m.–noon March 27, UMaine Extension, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor;

• 2-5 p.m. March 27, Unity Food Hub, 69 School St., Unity;

• 9 a.m.-noon April 9, UMaine Extension, Kennedy Center, 15 Oak St., Springvale;

• 2-5 p.m. April 9, UMaine Extension, 9 Olson Road, South Paris;

• 9 a.m.-noon April 10, UMaine Extension, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls;

• 2-5 p.m. April 10, UMaine Extension, 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104, Falmouth;

• 9 a.m.-noon April 11, University of Maine Farmington, 224 Main St., Farmington; and

• Noon-3 p.m. April 15, UMaine Extension, 57 Houlton Road, Presque Isle.

Extension professor Rick Kersbergen, and Extension animal and bioscience specialist Gary Anderson, will discuss topics that include improving pasture and hayfield yield and quality, production basics for hay and baleage, and understanding forage quality.

The fee is $10 per farm. To register online, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kersbergen at 342-5971 or [email protected].

