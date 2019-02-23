LISBON (WGME) — People with developmental disabilities and dementia are getting a helping hand in Lisbon.
The town’s police department is launching two new programs.
The first program, a developmental disabilities registration program, will allow first responders to know in advance when someone in the home has a mental illness and what actions might cause the person to become upset.
The second, a wanderer registration program, is designed to help police launch a search in the event someone goes missing.
“So, by getting a person’s vital information ahead of time, it can just save first responders a lot of time which could eventually and obviously save a life,” Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagen said. “We’ll have all the information here securely at the Lisbon Police Department. We can get it, even pull it up on our way to a call.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the programs can call Lisbon Police or stop by the station to pick up the forms.
-
Local & State
Waterville debate raises lingering questions about guns at public meetings
-
Community
Hayfields, pastures focus of UMaine Extension workshops
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball: Defensive effort gives Greenville D South title over Rangeley
-
Community
Rangeley Winterpaloozah! held Feb. 17
-
Local & State
New Lisbon Police programs to help residents with developmental disabilities, dementia