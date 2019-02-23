Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel basketball writers Travis Barrett and Drew Bonifant discuss Saturday night’s Class C South boys championship game at the Augusta Civic Center. They also take a look back at all the regional tournament play this week in Bangor and Augusta.
Listen to the full audio below.
