AUGUSTA — Local residents were indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges, including a Randolph pair arrested on heroin, cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges in December of last year.

Eric Colbert, 33, and Teresa Merrill, 50, were arrested in December after Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers executed a search warrant at their Kinderhook Street residence Dec. 13, 2018. MDEA agents said they found 12.8 grams of heroin and six grams of cocaine base, or crack, and 16 grams of cocaine hydrochloride in the home.

Colbert — also known as Grease Colbert or Korey Colbert, according to the indictment — was indicted Thursday on two charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and one charge of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 13, 2018 in Randolph.

Merrill was indicted on a charge of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, Butyryl-Fentanyl, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Nov. 19, 2018 in Randolph, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 13, 2018 in Randolph.

Those indictments were handed up by a Kennebec County grand jury sitting at the Capital Judicial Center Thursday. An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Others indicted by the grand jury on drug charges included:

• Brandon Bailie, 19, of Manchester, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, heroin, Nov. 6, 2018 in Manchester.

• Megan Shockley, 25, of West Gardiner, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Aug. 28, 2018 in Augusta.

